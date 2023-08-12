Excessive Heat Advisory In Place, Small Pockets Of Rain Ahead For Okla.

Light pockets of rain in a few spots across the Oklahoma but we will start to see sunny skies by the afternoon.

By: News On 6

Light pockets of rain in a few spots across Oklahoma but through the midmorning we will start to see sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Throughout the day we will have excessive heat advisors for highs in the upper 90s by the afternoon.

Saturday night we will have a chance for a few thunderstorms, with the best chance west of I-35 and extends into the area with low risk.

A few storms could produce strong winds and some hail across the state.

Relief is coming in the form of a cold front with mid 80s, but that doesn't arrive until Monday.