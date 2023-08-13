Broken Arrow Police Officers Hold Meet-And-Greet At Farmers Market

A meet-and-greet with police officers took place at the Broken Arrow farmers market Saturday morning.

By: News On 6

-

A meet-and-greet with police officers took place at the Broken Arrow farmers market Saturday morning.

Officers with the Broken Arrow Police Department passed out sticker badges to kids and flyers to parents.

BAPD says community engagement events like this help families get to know the officers who serve them.

"This booth allows us to outreach to the kids' families with brochures for info to bridge that gap and have a conversation with us," said Officer Poole with BAPD.

These events also help recruit officers, since people who are interested in law enforcement ask questions about their job.

Officers say they help with hundreds of special events like these to keep people safe.