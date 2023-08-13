1 Dead And Several Injured In Rogers County Crash

Sunday, August 13th 2023, 7:35 am
One person has died and several injured after a crash in Rogers County, according to police.
Officers said a three vehicle deadly crash killed Mercy Ogalo and injured a 10-year-old passenger.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near Highway 66 from East 460 Road to Akin Road.
The other drivers were also hurt.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
