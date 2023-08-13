Local Beauty Supply Store Hosts Back To School Haircut Event For Students

A local beauty school held a back to school event for students to receive free hair cuts.

By: News On 6

A local beauty supply store holds a back to school hair cut event for students of all ages.

Mandy’s Beauty Supply held the event for students to receive free hair cuts before heading back to school.

The store owner Amanda Woody said, “It is not just about a new haircut, or a new hairstyle, it's about boosting the kids confidence and giving back to the community.”

Kids are able to receive free hair cuts Sunday and the only requirement is the hair needs to be washed and blow dried before arriving at the salon.

Woody said she wants to do this for her community because she understands parents and students already have enough on their plate before heading back to school.

“It is so expensive these days so this is our way of giving back to the community so that families have one less thing to worry about,” said Woody.

Woody is hoping for next year's event to be bigger and wants to encourage volunteers, sponsored, and barbers to join the event.

The event will end at 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.