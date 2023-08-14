An Oklahoma woman that created a "Best of Maui" Facebook page to share photos of the island is now using it as a resource to help share information and connect families impacted by the fires in Maui.

Tulsa Woman Uses Her Popular Maui Facebook Page To Help Anyone Impacted By Hawaii Wildfires

-

The raging wildfire that swept through the Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week has killed at least 93 people, and authorities say that number is expected to rise.

A Facebook page created by Sherry Barbour is trying to help those affected by the wildfire.

"It's just heartbreaking,” Barbour said. “These are people we know and love and to hear that they were saved by jumping in the water is a good thing but the current count is a little under a hundred and that won't be all."

The page is called “Best of Maui” and Barbour started it ten years ago to share beautiful photos of the island, but now it she and the members are using it to get help to those who need it most.

The page quickly grew and now has over 50,000 members, so Barbour put out a message out to share ways they could help by providing links to relief organizations and sharing information about open shelters for those in Maui.

"Our Facebook page has kind of been a sounding board of everybody,” Barbour said. “I look and there's still lost grandparents that haven't been found, lost friends and we are seeing that posted on our page."

She’s happy so many people have come together to offer support.

"These people have lost their livelihood in Lahaina town but you're not going to see sad stories come from this,” Barbour said “You are going to see strength and resilience. I am hopeful that the town comes back stronger than ever."

To help those affected, click this link to multiple charities and resources.