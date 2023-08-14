At Least 2 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash On Highway 169, Tulsa Police Say

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, police said. All lanes of Highway 169 northbound were shut down while officers worked the scene.

Monday, August 14th 2023, 6:20 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

At least two people died after a crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 near 11th St., Tulsa Police said.

Traffic Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash, police said. The victims have not been identified by police at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
