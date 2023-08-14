Owasso Residents Cleaning Up After Storms, Strong Winds Cause Major Damage

People can drop off debris near the Owasso Recycling Center starting on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

People in Owasso are cleaning up damage caused by storms that packed strong winds. Some of the straight line winds got up to 70 miles an hour as they ripped through the area.

The sounds of chainsaws filled the air on Monday in neighborhoods near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue.

“I was very blown away. This is not what I was expecting,” said Cody Wolfe, who woke up to trees uprooted on Monday morning. “Earlier there was a trampoline in the front yard.”

With a few helping hands, Wolfe is loading up the limbs littered in his yard. He said the storms rolled in with a bang.

“It was just a lot of rain, lot of high winds,” he said. “I looked out of my window right there, saw the branches falling over and every time the lightning struck it just looked like white rain.”

Across the neighborhood, Grant Bourland is trying to find what’s left of his ham radio setup.

He said the storms knocked down his antennas, which were originally installed back in 1997.

“It was real loud. It woke me up,” he said.

Bourland and others around Owasso lost power due to those storms.

