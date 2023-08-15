Tulsa County Finalizes $2 Million Grant For OKPOP Museum

A museum celebrating pop culture in Tulsa has received an additional $2 million in funding.

Tuesday, August 15th 2023, 6:04 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa County officials have finalized a grant that would provide $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to for the Oklahoma Museum of Pop Culture.

The ARPA funding is meant to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,

The funding is a boost for fundraising, after the state legislature put $18 million into the project in 2023 to match private donations.

The museum is now complete on the outside, with interior work still underway.

The site currently sits across from Cain's Ballroom in downtown Tulsa.
