1 Person Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

A shooting at the Tamarack Place Apartments near 61st and Peoria left one person injured Tuesday morning. Police are still working to determine what happened.

Tulsa Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said they recovered a firearm inside that apartment but they are unclear if there are any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates