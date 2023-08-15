1 Person Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tuesday, August 15th 2023, 6:45 am
A person was shot and injured Tuesday morning at the Tamarack Place Apartments near 61st and Peoria.
Tulsa Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said they recovered a firearm inside that apartment but they are unclear if there are any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates
