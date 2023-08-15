Broken Arrow Partners With Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation To Enhance Pedestrian, Bike Safety

Work on a new pedestrian and bike trail extension in Broken Arrow could get started sometime in 2024. Both the city and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are working on the project that they hope will create more safety for residents.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow is working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to better protect pedestrians and bicyclists in South Broken Arrow.

The Broken Arrow City Council just recently approved the project, but work on this new trail may not start until next year. The trail will go along South Oak Avenue stretching from New Orleans all the way to South Miami. The city already has a trail a few blocks east and this trail will be an extension of that. Both ODOT and the city are putting up funds to get this project going. ODOT putting up about 75 percent of the roughly $1 million project. Overall the city hopes that this project improves mobility for everybody in Broken Arrow.

"We just recently finished the New Orleans square intersection improvements over there, the sidewalk improvements that connect Aspen to Elm Place along New Orleans, so this is just again another one of those examples of improving mobility. Improving connectivity for people who may not be on we may not be traveling by car. Who are traveling by bicycle, or traveling by foot," said Broken Arrow Communications Director Aaron McColloch.

The city is in the process of finding a consultant to design the project. Then the project will go out for bidding followed by construction.