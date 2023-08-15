1 Teen In Custody, 1 Wanted After Escaping From Tulsa County Detention Center

Tulsa Police have taken Ja'Koby Golston into custody after he and Noah Ney escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center. Ney remains unaccounted for.

One of the two teens who escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday has been taken into custody.

Tulsa Police were called about a stolen vehicle overnight and officers were able to track it down. While officers were following the car the people inside jumped out and ran off. Officers were able to catch up to Ja'Koby Golston and take him into custody. Two other people jumped out of the car with Golston. Police have not identified those individuals.

Noah Ney is still on the run. Ney has been charged with escaping a juvenile detention center. His arrest warrant was issued and there is a $1,000,000 bond.

If you see Ney, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

The teenagers escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center in Downtown Tulsa on Monday, August 14 around 1 p.m.

Fourteen-year-old Ja'Koby Golston is charged with murder after investigators said he crashed a stolen car into another car near 71st and Memorial in June. That crash killed the other car's passenger, Andrew Berryman, and injured the driver, investigators said. Golston is charged as an adult and is facing five charges, including first-degree murder.

Noah Ney has an extensive criminal background, including shooting a five-year-old girl in the neck during a drive-by shooting, court records show. That happened in April 2022 near 56th Street North and Peoria. Prosecutors said that the shooting was part of Ney’s initiation into a gang.

Ney has a history of breaking out of juvenile facilities, prosecutors said. Ney's charged as an adult with several counts, including aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm as a juvenile after adjudication.