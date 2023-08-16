Vandalism Leads To Deadly Tulsa Neighborhood Shooting, Police Say; 45-Year-Old Man Identified

A Tulsa homeowner shot and killed a 45-year-old man that police say was allegedly vandalizing the home's AC unit before charging the homeowner when he was confronted Tuesday night.

A deadly shooting in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday night stemmed from an alleged AC unit vandalism, according to police.

The man shot to death has been identified as Timothy Crossley, 45, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD says officers were called to a home near 43rd W. Ave. and Charles Page Blvd. just after 9 p.m.

Officers found Crossley in the yard with a gunshot wound, where he was taken to the hospital and later died, police say.

Investigators determined that the homeowner, who has not been named, confronted Crossley as he was allegedly vandalizing his home's AC unit.

The homeowner told TPD that at one point, Crossley charged at him. The homeowner said he yelled for Crossley to stop and he didn't, forcing him to shoot.

TPD says the homeowner has been interviewed and released.

The homicide is still under investigation.

