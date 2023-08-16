Understanding Child Custody Laws In Oklahoma

Attorney Lashandra Johnson with Johnson-Cephas Law joined News On 6 to talk about child custody arrangements.

By: News On 6

As school is underway for thousands of children across Oklahoma, parents and guardians need to be clear on child custody arrangements and how to get their children where they need to go.

Lashandra Johnson is an attorney in Tulsa at Johnson-Cephas Law, and she joined News On 6 at 9 to answer some common questions about child custody law in our state.



