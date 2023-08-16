Explainer: How To Register To Vote In Oklahoma; Do I Need To Show ID

Voting is an essential principle in the United States but many struggle with questions about how to register. Whether you are 18 and getting ready to vote for the first time, are new to Oklahoma, or need to re-register the state offers multiple options to make registering to vote as easy as possible.

By: David Prock

More than 2.2 million Oklahomans are registered to vote according to the Oklahoma State Election Board but many remain unregistered.

If you are getting ready to vote for the first time, are new to Oklahoma, or need to re-register the state provides multiple options including in-person, by mail, and online.

According to the Election Board, applications are accepted at any time of the year but must be received at least 25 days before an election in order to participate in that election. In order to register, you'll need a valid Oklahoma ID in the form of a driver's license or Real ID. Both can be obtained by an approved Licensed Operator, or tag agency, if you are a U.S. Citizen or a permanent resident.

For more info on getting a driver's license or a Real ID Click HERE

For details on deadlines for upcoming Elections Click HERE

How To Register To Vote Online In Oklahoma

You can register online using the OK Voter Portal's Online Voter Registration System.

You need to answer a handful of questions and fill out a short form. You will need to have an Oklahoma Driver's License/State ID and a signature on file with Service Oklahoma. Once you have completed the process, the County Election Board Secretary in the county where you reside will approve your application barring any issues.

There is also a special portal for military and voters who are located overseas. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

How To Register To Vote In Person In Oklahoma

To register in person, just visit your local County Election Board. CLICK HERE FOR COUNTY ELECTION BOARD ADDRESSES

You can also register at your local tag agency when you renew or apply for your Driver's License or State ID.

How To Register To Vote By Mail In Oklahoma

To register by mail, you can once again visit the OK Voter Portal and then fill out a Voter Registration Application. Then, print and sign the form. Next, mail in or deliver the form by hand to your County Election Board.

If you are unable to print off an application yourself or have trouble with the online portal there is a second option.

Applications can also be found at County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and even libraries. Ask a staff member for help and then fill out the form and submit it to the County Election Board.

What Happens After My Voter Registration Is Approved?

Once your application has been approved, a Voter Identification Card will be mailed to your provided address to confirm your registration. The State Election Board Says your Voter ID Card can be used as proof of identity at the polls on Election Day and during early voting.

If your Application is denied or can't be approved, the County Election Board will send you a letter detailing why. The letter will contain instructions on what steps you can take to get registered.

Do I Need My Voter ID Card To Vote In Oklahoma?

By Oklahoma State Law, every person who votes in person must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot at their polling precinct. If you are early voting you will need to show your ID to your County Election Board.

A Voter ID Card is one of the options that voters can provide including: