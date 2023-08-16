Tulsa Fire Department Unveils New Truck; Increases Response And Outreach

ART 2 is packed with life-saving supplies and is expected to get to people faster, with the resources they might need.

The Tulsa Fire Department rolled out a new vehicle and a new strategy to helping people in downtown Tulsa.

After launching ART 1 back in April to respond to mental health crises, the department is excited to make an even bigger impact.

Most people are used to seeing a normal fire engine respond to emergencies, but around downtown Tulsa, people will see a Ford Expedition.

"Over the last couple of years, we've seen an increased call load or call demand within the downtown area of Tulsa," said Justin Lemery.

Lemery is the Director of Emergency Medical Services for the Tulsa Fire Department. He said what separates this unit from the others is that it doesn't just respond medically, but helps provide a long-term solution.

"They're going to connect with individuals within the downtown area who may be calling 9-1-1 for purposes not needing to go to an emergency room or an emergency department, and we want to make sure we identify those individuals and connect them with services in the partners we utilize," Lemery explained.

Along with life support gear, ART 2 is stocked with basic necessities.

"(It has) hygiene kits, clothing. We have an ice chest with ice cold water so we can deliver that. It has heating and weather conditioned items to help keep people warm or cool in the summer," Lemery said.

It will also carry items like Narcan leave behind kits and fentanyl test strips.

It's a regular SUV that Lemery said can be a long-term solution, and not just a band-aid.

ART 2 will only respond within downtown Tulsa, but it will help free up other first responders for the rest of the city.