By: News On 6

Phillips 66 in Bartlesville announces plans to lay off about 100 workers.

The company says about 430 employee and contractor roles will be changing globally with some employees as part of a new organization or in a new role.

It says the changes will be contained to the business operations side.

Phillips 66 says the transition will take place through next year.