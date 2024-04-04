6-Star Weather Thursday And Friday Before Saturday Night Storms

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions are expected Thursday and Friday before our next storm system brings increasing thunderstorm chances for the northern half of the state late Saturday evening into pre-dawn Sunday. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Another system nears late Monday night into the middle of next week with several probabilities for storms, including severe threats some a few locations.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, April 4?

Temps Thursday morning and Friday morning will drop into the 30s and 40s. A light freeze or frost is possible in a few valley locations.

Highs Thursday will reach the mid to upper 60s with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. Friday features more sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

What are the chances for severe weather this weekend in Oklahoma?

Low level southerly flow increases late Friday night into Saturday as winds speeds also increase from 20 to 40 mph by Saturday afternoon while transporting low level moisture into the developing system.

A dry line feature will establish Saturday afternoon across western OK and begin moving east as the main upper-level system draws closer to the state.

Locations west of the dry line will experience a critically high fire danger Saturday afternoon while locations along both sides of I-35 eastward will be positioned for a few strong to severe storm development by late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Strong speed shear is likely with the system, but the lack of deep low-level moisture may mitigate some of the severe threats with the system. Regardless, hail and damaging winds will be possible with a few of the storms Saturday evening near and west of the Tulsa metro.

If we have a better inflow of moisture than anticipated, the possibility will exist for a tornado warning or two with the system. The storms will move eastward overnight into pre-dawn Sunday morning and should quickly weaken as the upper-level low ejects away from the state and weakens.

What are the chances for storms next week?

Another strong low will develop across the pacific and move into the southwestern U.S. Monday night into Tuesday before exiting our immediate region Wednesday into Thursday.

This system will bring increasing thunderstorm chances beginning late Monday night into Tuesday and possibly again for part of Wednesday. More specifics will be forthcoming about this system once better confidence arrives regarding synoptic details.

What will the weather be like for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8?

Eclipse Monday is positioned in between our two systems. The first system will exit the area early Sunday morning and the next arrives late Monday night into Tuesday.

There will be increasing clouds as the 2nd disturbance nears the state by Monday afternoon, and this could easily happen early in the day Monday.

It’s still too early to offer hour by hour cloud cover forecast information for Monday. We will be able to do this as we draw closer to the event. Based on the pattern and most data, we continue to forecast a partly cloudy day near the Tulsa metro for most of the eclipse with south winds and highs near 77.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold