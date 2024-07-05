Severe Storm Warnings Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Happy Independence Day, Green Country! We’ve got both steamy summer heat and scattered thunderstorms in the cards for your holiday celebrations.

Warnings and watches in the state:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes and Wagoner County in OK until 7:45pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware and Mayes County in OK until 8:15pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Payne County in OK until 8:30pm.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, July 4?

For the morning and early to mid afternoon hours, the heat and humidity will be the main impact for your outdoor plans. We’ll have highs around the 100 degree mark with heat index values near or above 110 in the middle of the afternoon with only a light breeze.

By the late afternoon hours, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky. In the 3 PM to 4 PM hour, scattered storms look to become more likely near the I-44 corridor including near the Tulsa metro. Those widely scattered storms will continue to develop across eastern Oklahoma into the early evening hours.

Some could briefly become severe with damaging wind threats and some hail possible. And there is a chance that some of the area fireworks displays could be impacted by a few of those scattered storms later tonight, so be aware!

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Here's some great news as we head into the rest of the holiday weekend: The excessive heat will take a break! A weak cold front moves across Green Country overnight and will push most of the rain off to our south by Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, instead of triple digits we’re looking at highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with much lower humidity! Saturday looks to be a lower humidity day as well and should be fantastic for any of your outdoor plans.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

