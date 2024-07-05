Severe Storm Warnings Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

Thursday, July 4th 2024, 7:38 pm
Happy Independence Day, Green Country! We’ve got both steamy summer heat and scattered thunderstorms in the cards for your holiday celebrations.
Warnings and watches in the state:
For the morning and early to mid afternoon hours, the heat and humidity will be the main impact for your outdoor plans. We’ll have highs around the 100 degree mark with heat index values near or above 110 in the middle of the afternoon with only a light breeze.
By the late afternoon hours, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky. In the 3 PM to 4 PM hour, scattered storms look to become more likely near the I-44 corridor including near the Tulsa metro. Those widely scattered storms will continue to develop across eastern Oklahoma into the early evening hours.
Some could briefly become severe with damaging wind threats and some hail possible. And there is a chance that some of the area fireworks displays could be impacted by a few of those scattered storms later tonight, so be aware!
Here's some great news as we head into the rest of the holiday weekend: The excessive heat will take a break! A weak cold front moves across Green Country overnight and will push most of the rain off to our south by Friday morning.
By Friday afternoon, instead of triple digits we’re looking at highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with much lower humidity! Saturday looks to be a lower humidity day as well and should be fantastic for any of your outdoor plans.
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
