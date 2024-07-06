Nice Temps For The Weekend; Rain Chances Sunday Evening

Friday, July 5th 2024, 10:39 pm
Saturday morning features lows in the 60s with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s with sunshine and low afternoon humidity. Later Friday night into early Saturday morning, south winds will resume, increasing moisture levels from Saturday evening into Sunday.
The upper atmosphere is conducive to another storm complex moving from northwest to southeast by Sunday, potentially in the late afternoon or evening, with possible severe weather near and west of the area. The precise timing and path of this system will likely be unclear until the weekend.
The weather pattern for next week is expected to stay largely the same, with a strong mid-level ridge over the western third of the nation and multiple troughs influencing the northern high plains and eastern states region.
Hurricane Beryl will impact the coastal areas of southwest Texas later this weekend. The remnant low from this system is expected to move across southcentral to central Texas early next week before tracking northeast near the ArklaTex by midweek as it continues to weaken.
Some of the moisture from this system could impact parts of Northeast TX, Southeastern OK, and western Arkansas either Wednesday or early Thursday. Our forecast will keep low-end mentions for showers, mostly across southeastern Oklahoma, Wednesday, and Thursday. This should also keep our daytime highs in the lower 90s.
Next week features a return of slightly muggy weather but with afternoon highs mostly in the lower 90s.
Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
