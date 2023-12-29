A Chilly End To 2023 For Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Thursday?

The last few days of 2023 are upon us, and chilly weather remains for Green Country!

Much like the last several days, another stubborn area of clouds will overtake most of Green Country during the morning hours of our Friday. That cloud deck should gradually thin out from west-to-east in the afternoon, but it’ll have an impact on our afternoon highs. We’ll barely reach 40 degrees near the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line where the clouds hang on all day, with some mid 40s in the Tulsa metro and upper 40s west of Tulsa where the most sunshine will return.

Saturday should be the best day of the holiday weekend! If you’re taking down some holiday decorations or just trying to get in some outdoor activities, you’ll be in good shape. After a frigid start in the 20s, mostly sunny skies and a south breeze will push our highs Saturday afternoon into the 50s.

If you’re making plans for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, plan for a cold holiday. Another cold front will drop south into eastern Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve Sunday. High temperatures around Tulsa will likely struggle to climb out of the 40s on New Year’s Eve before the front moves in, with temperatures start to drop late in the day.

By midnight on New Year’s night, we’ll be right around freezing, but feeling a lot colder than that with gusty north winds. By New Year’s Day morning, wind chills will drop off into the teens with a frigid start to 2024!

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

