Frosty Tuesday Morning For Green Country; Storm Chances Return By End Of Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Monday?

Happy New Year, Green Country! 2024 is picking up right where 2023 ended as chilly weather hangs around for the first day of the new year.

That low cloud deck should finally stop bugging Green Country on Tuesday, replaced by thin high-level clouds moving in ahead of the next quick-moving storm system. Tuesday will still be cool, but not quite as cold as the New Year’s holiday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The next upper-level storm system zips across parts of the southern United States from late Tuesday into Wednesday, with the brunt of the system staying to our south across Texas. This will bring at least a slight chance of showers to southeastern Oklahoma, but rain chances closer to Tulsa appear to be slim to none. A stronger storm system on its heels looks to offer a better chance of rain for Green Country from Friday into early Saturday. We’ll be watching that one closely!

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------