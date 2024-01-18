Arctic Air Rolls Across The State Tonight

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

After starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning, we'll reach highs in the lower to mid-40s today near Tulsa. Some locations across southern Oklahoma will be closer to 50 before another Arctic front rolls into the area tonight.

This will bring strong north winds and falling temperatures later tonight into early Friday morning. Cold weather returns Friday through most of the weekend before a pattern change next week brings rain chances and warmer weather.

As this transition occurs late Sunday night and early Monday morning, some freezing rain is a possibility.

What will the weather be like on January 18 in Oklahoma?

A weak disturbance is passing out of Oklahoma early this morning and will provide a few clouds across the eastern sections of the state. Behind this departing wave, lighter north winds arrives today with sunshine and highs in the mid-40s through northern Oklahoma and some mid 50s across southwestern sections of the state.

Later tonight another strong arctic front quickly moves across the area. Strong northwest winds at 20 to near 35 mph will be likely later this evening through the overnight hours. Directly behind the boundary, a few clouds may quickly develop producing a very small area of light snow flurries.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Plummeting temperatures and low wind chills will be a concern early Friday morning. Most locations across northeastern Oklahoma will see temperatures on Friday morning in the single digits and lower teens. A wind chill advisory will be underway Friday morning for portions of far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. The Tulsa metro is currently not under a wind chill advisory Friday morning. Afternoon highs Friday will stay in the lower to mid-20s north and upper 20s across southeastern Oklahoma.

Mostly clear sky and lighter wind early Saturday morning will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits. Wind chill values Saturday morning may also support a wind chill advisory across a larger area with wind chills from -5 to -15. We'll anticipate mostly sunny conditions Saturday, with afternoon highs in the mid-20s.

The upper air pattern begins changing later this weekend but will still feature cold weather for most of Sunday. Sunday morning temperatures will start in the middle teens with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. As our next disturbance approaches from the southwest, gusty southerly winds will develop at 15 to 25 mph Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds.

Are there storm chances next week in Oklahoma?

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, temperatures will fall near or slightly below freezing as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the southwest. Shower activity will begin early Monday morning as surface temperatures are still near or even slightly below freezing. This will result in areas of freezing rain early Monday morning.

The effects of a wet bulb process could allow temperatures in some locations to drop into the upper 20s for a short period early Monday morning. As most of the region has been entrenched in Arctic air for the past several days, and will be over the next few days, ground temperatures are expected to be cold. While the duration of this event early Monday morning should not last long, some impact from freezing rain and ice will be a possibility.

We’ll encourage you to check the forecast often for updates regarding early Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with the threat of icing ending.

As the Monday system exists, a few leftover showers are a possibility early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. Most of Tuesday will be cloudy and cool, with daytime highs near seasonal averages. Another disturbance brings increasing rain chances on Wednesday, with morning lows near 40 in daytime highs in the upper 40s.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------