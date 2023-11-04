A Nice Weather Weekend In Store For Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Saturday?

Temperatures will move into the lower and mid-70s this weekend despite a weak system nearing the state.

Any shower activity will be confined to extreme northeastern OK, southeastern Kansas, and northwestern Arkansas with probabilities near or less than 10%. A weak boundary will sag near the state this weekend but should become diffuse or reform north of the region until a stronger wave brings the front across the area by the middle to the end of next week.

Until then, above-normal highs, mostly in the mid to upper 70s, will be likely for the early part of next week.

The upper air flow remains mostly zonal, or west to east, with a slight turn from the northwest across the Missouri Valley region. A weak disturbance will pass north of the state this weekend but will be close enough to generate a few clouds occasionally through the weekend.

Most data suggest a slight lowering of the gradient on Saturday as the front nears northern OK.

This will give us a slight break in the top-end speeds. We'll anticipate south winds from 10 to 15 mph with Saturday morning lows in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the lower 70s near Tulsa and upper 60s across far northeastern OK where more clouds will be present.

Sunday morning lows will reach the lower to mid-50s near Tulsa with some cooler readings in the valleys with afternoon highs in the mid-70s as south winds increase again from 15 to nearly 30 mph. Monday and Tuesday feature morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Wednesday features lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid-70s before the front moves across the area Thursday morning to midday bringing a chance for an isolated shower followed by a modest cool-down lasting into next weekend as another stronger upper-level wave approaches from the southwest.

Bedlam:

The Sooners travel to Stillwater for what may be the last Bedlam for a while against the Cowboys. Tailgating supports temps in the mid to upper 50s with gusty south winds. The 2:30 pm kick-off will expect temps near 69 with a high in Stillwater in the lower 70s with south winds.

University of Tulsa:

The University of Charlotte travels to Tulsa for a 3 p.m. contest this Saturday. Pregame will be in the upper 50s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Kick-off temps will be near 72 with south winds.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

