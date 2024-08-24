A Pattern Change Brings Heat Stress Into Northern Oklahoma This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What's the forecast for the weekend?

The upper-level ridge is expected to expand eastward over the next 24 to 36 hours bringing more heat and humidity across northeastern Oklahoma. Despite the amplifying ridge, there is still a slight chance that a few thunderstorms could populate extreme eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Saturday morning through midday. The focus for the weekend forecast will be the return of heat stress.

As the ridge centers over the state on Saturday, hot and humid conditions are expected. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with local heat index values ranging from 105 to near 110 degrees. Heat advisories are likely and some locations across southern Oklahoma could be included in excessive heat warnings.

Similar weather is anticipated for Sunday, but the top-end heat index may be slightly lower. Mid-level heights will gradually decrease early next week, which should also result in slightly lower afternoon highs and local humidity levels. While temperatures will stay above seasonal averages, with local heat index values near or above 100 degrees, advisories may not be necessary. By the end of the week, most data suggest a cold front should be approaching the state, bringing a chance of showers and storms as early as Thursday, but more likely Friday into the weekend. A return to below normal temperatures will be possible next weekend during the Labor Day holiday. Including the possibility of showers and storms.





EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

