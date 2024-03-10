A Weekend Cool-Down Before A Warming Trend Next Week

Sunday, March 10th 2024, 7:40 am
What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?
It's still cool this morning, but we are warming up this afternoon. Sunday is expected to be a little warmer than Saturday.
A surface ridge of high pressure will be southwest of our immediate area early Sunday morning but will allow temps to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s for morning lows. A light freeze or frost is possible early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s with sunshine and southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph.
A warming trend arrives early next week with daytime highs reaching the lower to mid-70s with gusty South winds. A fast storm system will brush the northern OK area late Tuesday night with a chance of a few storms. Higher probabilities arrive for the latter half of next week that may extend into part of next weekend, including the possibility of another weekend cool-down.
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
March 10th, 2024
March 10th, 2024
March 10th, 2024
March 10th, 2024
March 10th, 2024
March 9th, 2024