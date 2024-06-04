Additional Storms Likely Tuesday Into Wednesday In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A few scattered to isolated storms will remain possible along I-40 early Tuesday morning. A slight chance remains early Tuesday near the Tulsa metro. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy conditions with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

What are the storm chances in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5?

Additional storms are likely to arrive across part of the area, including the Tulsa metro, later Tuesday night that may continue into the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning along and south of I-40.

Storms Tuesday night will have the potential to be strong and severe with damaging winds and extremely heavy rainfall. The timing may change but supports probabilities from 8pm tonight through 2am Wednesday morning.

Heavy to severe storms formed last night along and south of I-40 producing damaging winds and flooding rains in some of these locations. Most of this activity will quickly diminish early this morning. Please use caution traveling in flood prone areas south of I-40 for the early morning hours.

The upper air pattern continues to support periodic intrusions of storms, mostly in the form of large storm complexes, that move from the northwest to southeast. This prevailing northwest flow pattern is typical for early to mid-June as the stronger westerlies migrate slightly north and the sub-tropical ridge begins expanding northward from Mexico into the southwestern states.

We anticipate this pattern to remain for the next two weeks or slightly longer before the ridge begins expanding more notably across the southern plains.

Triple digit heat has been ongoing across southwest and far west Texas for the past few days. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 90s as far north as southwestern OK and part of western sections of north Texas.

Our daytime highs will continue to stay in the mid-80s today and reaching the upper 80s Wednesday through the weekend with heat index values nearing the mid-90s.

What will the weather be like later this week in Oklahoma?

A weak boundary is likely to slide southward nearing northern to central OK Wednesday night and Thursday before stalling southwest of the Tulsa metro. This boundary may be a focal point for a few showers or storms developing during this period, mostly southwest of the Tulsa metro Thursday.

This boundary should either lift north or become diffuse by Friday as the upper air flow becomes stronger from the northwest. This pattern suggests another complex will be possible near the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning near or slightly west of the metro. We’ll continue with some moderate probability for a storm complex nearing the area based on this pattern.

Pattern recognition and some model data also suggest another storm complex may be more likely to impact part of the southern Kansas and northern OK either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning to midday. Any of these storm systems may produce heavy rainfall and some severe threats, mostly in the form of strong to damaging winds.

