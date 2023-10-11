Another Cool Down On The Way, Strong Winds Expected Through Thursday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Wednesday?

Temperatures will quickly rise into the lower 80s today ahead of a dynamic storm system nearing the state by the end of the week. This system brings a small window for a few showers and storms Thursday evening into pre-dawn Friday before fall weather returns to Oklahoma this weekend.

Stronger winds are likely overnight and persisting through Thursday, with top-end wind speeds nearing 40 mph. A wind advisory is possible later this afternoon, but more than likely for part of the area on Thursday. These wind speeds are being produced due to a tightening pressure gradient as our next dynamic storm system nears the middle of the nation.

This system will bring a narrow window of opportunity for a few showers and storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning as a dry line nears from the west and a cold front sweeps across the state. Higher chances for organized storms will remain across far northern OK into southern Kansas, but a few isolated showers or storms will remain possible across eastern OK with the frontal passage.

As the system quickly moves out of the area Friday morning, strong northwest winds will follow, also from 20 to 30 mph, bringing another fall cool-down across the region. Daytime highs Friday will still reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, but will fall a few degrees during the afternoon, and become more noticeable during the evening hours.

The magnitude of cool down for the weekend will not be quite as robust as last week's front, but temperatures will drop into the mid-40s Saturday morning and rebound into the mid-60s Saturday afternoon with gusty northwest winds. Sunday morning will be cooler with some valley spots reaching the upper 30s to mid-40s, and afternoon highs also staying in the mid-60s. Another system should be near the state by the middle of next week.

Friday Football Forecast:

Kick-off Friday Night will be in the lower 60s with clear sky and gusty northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph. Winds will gradually diminish top-end speeds but remain at 10 to 20 mph by the latter half of the game with temperatures dropping into mid-50s.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday for a 2:30 pm contest. Tailgating in Stillwater Saturday morning to midday will remain chilly with morning lows in the 40s and midday temps in the upper 50s. Kick-off conditions support temps near 62 with sunshine and gusty northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph. Highs in Stillwater will be reached at halftime with temperatures near 64. By the end of the game, temperatures will be near 61 with slightly lower wind speeds.

Solar Eclipse:

A solar eclipse will occur Saturday as the moon passes between the sun and earth and will have some viewing impact in Oklahoma. This is not a total solar eclipse, but rather an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse means there will be some obscuration of the sun during the event, but not as dynamic compared to a total solar eclipse, as the moon will be farthest point away from the earth. Because the moon is at this farthest point from the earth, it appears smaller than the sun and will not totally cover the sun. Therefore, the moon will appear as a dark disc on top of the brighter disc, creating a ring around the moon. This partial eclipse will begin at 10:23am and end at 1:24 pm. The maximum obscuration is expected to be 70% occurring at 11:50am. A total solar eclipse occurs April 8, 2024, and with totality covering southeastern OK.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

