Shower Chances Return Wednesday Night; Skies Could Clear This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The fog has really set in across the state of Oklahoma.

Additional scattered showers are likely Wednesday evening and overnight. Meteorologist Stacia Knight says the clouds aren’t budging but may break up a little Thursday afternoon to bring us a ray of sunshine or two.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, January 24?

Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s will yield highs Wednesday afternoon in the mid-40s north and a few lower 50s south. A few spotty showers remain in the forecast today through the day, but another wave nears the state later tonight with additional showers across the eastern third of Oklahoma exiting early Thursday morning.

The main upper-level flow remains from the southwest to the northeast across the southern and central plains. A few areas of mist and some fog will remain early this morning. We’ll keep a low-end probability for a passing shower later today due to the flow positioned across the state but most locations this afternoon will remain dry until later tonight.

After the early pre-dawn hours of Thursday, mostly dry weather is expected with mostly cloudy conditions. Morning lows will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s before reaching highs in the lower to mid-50s across northeastern OK and into the upper 50s across southeastern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

Will there be storms in Oklahoma this weekend?

A stronger wave will near the Red River Thursday night into Friday bringing additional rain and some thunder across the state Friday into Friday evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible with this system, mostly across the southern half of the state into north Texas.

A surface area of low pressure will move across eastern OK late Friday night and may produce some back-side precipitation early Saturday morning across far northern OK and southern Kansas before moving into the Missouri Valley.

As the low exits, gusty northwest winds return at 15 to 25 mph with highs remaining in the mid-40s Saturday afternoon with mostly conditions.

What is the forecast for Oklahoma next week?

The pattern should be changing this weekend resulting in some improving conditions early next week, including more sunshine and warmer weather. Sunday morning starts in the upper 20s with daytime highs reaching near 50 with some sunshine returning.

Monday and Tuesday will see more sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------