Windy Weather Continues Before Increasing Thunderstorm Chances Return

Windy and warm weather remains across most of the area for the next few days.

A highly conditional chance for a few isolated storms will also remain tonight to the east and Wednesday mostly west.

A cold front arrives Thursday with increasing thunderstorm chances over a larger area, including some severe threats.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 12?

A mid-level, low amplitude wave quickly moves across central Kansas later Tuesday night. A surface area of low pressure developing Tuesday across southeastern Colorado into southwestern Kansas will also quickly move from west to east across the region.

Strong south winds will respond due to the tightening pressure gradient with winds from 20 to at least 30 mph, possibly slightly higher across central and northeastern OK. Low level moisture will stream from Texas northward across eastern OK and into southeastern Kansas.

Locations to the west of this plume of moisture will experience drier air and another elevated fire spread rate. As the upper-level wave nears the area Tuesday night, a few isolated storms will be possible across far NE OK with a narrow line of showers and storms more likely developing across eastern Kansas into western Missouri.

A layer of warm air aloft may also inhibit upward vertical development as these features draw near. Regardless, any isolated storm that manages to form would be strong to near severe with marginally severe hail a possibility. This window for a few elevated storms remains narrow.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 13?

Wednesday morning another stronger disturbance begins influencing the western U.S. with another surface low developing almost in the same location of Tuesday's surface low.

This low will also be moving east late Wednesday afternoon and will more than likely bring a sharpening dry line near I-35 by early evening.

Locations east of the dry line (the eastern third of OK) could see a few scattered storms ahead of the dry line while locations to the west will experience a rather high fire spread rate Wednesday afternoon with strong south winds from 20 to 35 mph.

Once again, a layer of warm air may aid to prohibit or limit storm development from what would normally be expected under such circumstances.

Stronger winds aloft and a generally higher conditional threat for a few severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening along the dry line to the west. If a storm developments Wednesday evening, the threat for all modes of severe weather will be possible.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, March 14?

Later Wednesday night into Thursday, a stronger upper-level system to the west nears the southern plains. The surface low will move northeast while a surface cold front overcomes the dryline Thursday midday to afternoon.

Storms are likely to form across part of the area, especially southeastern to east-central OK with some severe weather threats. The general upper air flow from the southwest will limit the forward speed of the cold front during the initial Thursday afternoon and evening period.

This means some additional showers and storms are likely to develop later Thursday evening into pre-dawn Friday along the cooler side of the boundary providing the possibility of some locally heavy rainfall across southeastern to east-central OK.

As the front moves south of the area Friday, a modest cool-down is likely with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another front is likely to arrive Saturday night into Sunday and could bring another notable cold snap into the area with daytime highs in the upper 50s Sunday and possibly in the mid to upper 50s Monday. Monday morning temps will be near freezing.

