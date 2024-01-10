A Warming Trend For Wednesday; Prepare For The Big Chill

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

After the cold start, a warming trend begins today with afternoon highs reaching the lower and mid-50s near and south of the Tulsa metro. Thursday afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s near 60. Both today and tomorrow feature gusty south winds. By late Thursday night and early Friday morning, a cold front moves through the area bringing a few thunderstorms across southeastern OK Thursday evening followed by some snow showers early Friday morning with colder weather. A second surge of arctic air arrives this weekend and sets the stage for extremely cold weather into the early part of next week.

Clear sky and dry air have allowed temperatures to drop in to the lower mid 20s early this morning. The upper airflow will bring a system from the desert Southwest across the area over the next 48 hours. As this system is organizing to our west, south winds return today at 15 to 25 mph and will increase speeds Thursday from 15 to 30 mph. Low-level moisture will attempt to move across Texas into part of southeastern Oklahoma directly ahead of the front that arrives late Thursday night. As this front encounters southeastern Oklahoma, a few strong or severe storms will be a possibility late Thursday night. As the front moves eastward, the upper air trough will swing across the southern plains. Strong north winds and much colder air will arrive early Friday morning. Some moisture on the backside of the system will result in snow chances, especially along and east of Highway 69. The data is somewhat inconclusive, but the probability will exist for mostly light amounts early Friday.

Saturday morning will start with temps in the single digits and lower teens. Daytime highs Saturday will stay in the middle upper 20s with sunshine. A second surge of Arctic air is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. This will bring Sunday mornings temperatures into the single digits and daytime highs into the mid-teens. A disturbance is likely to move from the central plains into the southern plains and could trigger a swath of snow from southern Kansas into part of Northern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and early evening. By Monday morning, temperatures will be near 2° for the morning lows. Daytime highs Monday will be into the middle teens. Tuesday morning will start near zero with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-20s. Wind chill values will be dangerously cold beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday.

You still have two days of relatively mild weather before much colder air arrives. Please use this time to prepare for several days of temperatures below freezing. Some locations may drop below freezing Friday and not rising above until Wednesday afternoon of next week.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

