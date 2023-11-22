Great Fall Weather For Thanksgiving In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

As skies clear and winds relax, we’ll bottom out into the mid to upper 20s early Wednesday morning. Wednesday is, of course, a huge travel day across the country and the weather will thankfully not be an issue at all here locally! We’ll have sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon.

If you’re staying close to home for Thanksgiving, we’re in for some great fall weather! We’ll start off Thanksgiving with lows around freezing, followed by highs in the upper 50s Thanksgiving afternoon, a light south breeze, and no precipitation to worry about.

If you’re traveling across the country in the days ahead, the most impactful weather today into Wednesday morning will be across the eastern and northeastern United States with some rain and snow impacts. On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, there will be some snow in the Rockies but the rest of the country looks to have good traveling weather!

Of course, all eyes are on that Thanksgiving weather for later this week! If you’re staying home here in Green Country, temperatures for Thanksgiving are lining up to be pretty close to normal for this time of year. That would bring us lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s for Thanksgiving.

We’ll be monitoring a very slight chance of rain by late in the day Thanksgiving, but right now that doesn’t appear to be something that would ruin any outdoor plans for the holiday! Just beyond Thanksgiving, another cold front is looming that could bring some much colder air plunging south for the weekend.

If you’re traveling later this week, there is the potential for some messy weather Wednesday morning across the northeast United States. But outside of that, the weather doesn’t look like it should cause major headaches on Wednesday at most of the major airport hubs across the country.

Thanksgiving Thursday could bring some wet and stormy weather to the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts and some snow to the northern Rockies, but other than that the rest of the country should be in pretty good shape for Thanksgiving travel conditions. We’ll keep you updated!

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

