Blustery Weather Returning To Green Country Friday

A weak front is moving across northern OK Thursday morning and will effectively stall slightly south of the area around midday.

Gusty north winds Thursday morning will return from the south later today around 10 to 15 mph, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across northern OK and into the mid to upper 60s across southeastern sections of the state.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on February 16?

We’ll see sunshine but a few clouds will arrive across most of the area. A stronger disturbance brings a cold front across the area early Friday morning across northeastern OK and across the southeastern sections of the state by afternoon.

Locations along and east of highway 69-75 will have a slight chance of a shower Friday morning with slightly higher chances across the extreme eastern and southeastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and evening.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with any activity across southeastern Oklahoma.

Temps will be dropping through the day, with most locations staying in the 40s Friday afternoon and across northern OK and into the lower to mid 50s across southeastern OK.

High temps across northeastern OK may be reached early Friday morning.

As the next stronger disturbance nears the state, a surface area of low pressure will quickly develop across southeastern Colorado later Thursday and move southeast, across northern OK early Friday morning.

As this low passes, a strong cold front will quickly arrive, moving southward, bringing blustery north winds from 20 to 30 mph and colder weather.

A few spotty showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible but measurable precip will be very light and very spotty.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

A surface ridge of high pressure settles near and southwest of the area late Friday into early Saturday morning bringing most locations into the lower and mid 20s for Saturday morning lows.

North winds will remain Saturday afternoon from 10 to 22 mph with sunshine and highs only in the lower 40s northern areas and mid to upper 40s across the south.

Cold weather remains Sunday morning with most locations in the 20s before south winds return at 15 to 25 mph with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Another fast and strong upper-level system will be near the state on Monday and may also produce a few scattered showers or storms. South winds will remain with afternoon highs in the 60s.

The pattern for most of next week supports more spring-like weather with afternoon highs reaching 70s before a strong storm system nears the area late next week.

