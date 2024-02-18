Cold Start To Sunday Before Sunshine, Mild Warmth Return To Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The blustery north winds and falling temps will bring much colder conditions across the area Saturday before improving Sunday afternoon.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

A surface ridge of high pressure will bring even colder weather nearby through the first half of the weekend. A weak disturbance will drop on the top side of the ridge later Friday into early Saturday morning across northwestern OK, where a few snow flurries will be possible.

This activity should remain well west of our immediate areas of concern early Saturday morning. We’ll expect Saturday morning lows to drop into the lower and mid 20s with afternoon highs in the lower 40s north and mid 40s south.

Another hard freeze is likely Sunday morning for most locations in the mid to upper 20s before southwest surface winds return with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A warming trend is expected for most of next week with daytime highs reaching the 60s on Monday, and the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Are there rain chances expected for Oklahoma?

Despite the front Friday morning, measurable precipitation remains a low probability. Any shower activity that develops will result in minor amounts.

A strong mid-level area of vorticity will move across northern OK on Monday and may result in a scattered shower or storm, but most data remain void of any precipitation output with this disturbance.

I’ll more than likely keep at least a 10% pop for Monday for this forecast cycle.

Another wave will move across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will more than likely trigger a few thunderstorms across parts of northern Ok and southern Kansas.

A minor cool-down is likely to follow the Thursday morning system.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------