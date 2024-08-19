Break From The Heat Arriving Soon, Rain Possible Throughout Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Scattered showers and storms are likely to remain across the far eastern region of Oklahoma Monday morning, but will end by midday.

These showers will stay east of the Tulsa metro area. A break from the heat and humidity will become more noticeable over the next few days.

What is the weather like on Monday?

A cold front that passed through Sunday afternoon has cleared most of the region, but low-level moisture will pool along this zone through midday Monday and the afternoon creating an area of increasing heat index values along and south of the I-40 corridor.

Heat advisories will be posted from near Oklahoma City to McAlester southward for Monday afternoon and early evening, where index values will be from 105 to 109.

The heat index this afternoon is expected to be near 99 in the metro but will not trigger any heat advisories or warnings. Actual temps will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s north and the mid 90s south.

A slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon across the far southern areas. This probability will remain near or less than 10%.

The midlevel ridge's center seems to be west of the Tulsa metro area, primarily over Western Oklahoma. This pattern supports the northeastern periphery, extending from southeastern Kansas through northeastern Oklahoma to western Arkansas.

Showers and storms will continue in this northwest flow area Monday morning before dissipating by midmorning. The same conditions are expected to persist into Tuesday morning and possibly into Wednesday morning.

Northwest flow events are challenging, as even minor disturbances can initiate showers and storms when sufficient moisture is available. Our probabilities tomorrow morning and Wednesday morning remain near or less than 20%, including the Tulsa metro.

The better news returns for the middle of the week. Our low-level flow will slowly introduce slightly drier air (with lower dew point temperatures) into the eastern third of the state.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin in the upper 60s near Tulsa and dip into the mid-60s in some valleys.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will continue in the upper 80s and lower 90s, accompanied by much lower heat index values. No heat warnings or advisories are anticipated in the coming days.

As the week progresses, the ridge is likely to stretch eastward, gradually turning up the heat. We can anticipate a few minor short waves to move across the state and may result in a few showers or storms by Sunday or Monday of next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

