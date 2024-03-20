A Spring Pattern Unfolding: Warm Weather, Shower Chances On Wednesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A few clouds will populate the area along with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday morning but daytime highs are in the mid-70s.

What are the shower chances in Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 20?

A weak quasi-warm frontal boundary will lift northward Wednesday and be positioned along the OK-KS state line early Wednesday afternoon.

A weakening upper-level low near eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning travels to near western OK Wednesday evening before sliding southeast across North TX early Thursday.

A surface area of low pressure likely develops later Wednesday across northwestern OK with a dryline feature extending north to south across far western parts of the state.

It’s this area that may see a few strong storms later Wednesday afternoon and evening that could produce some nickel to quarter hail and a few damaging wind gusts.

This activity will remain west of our immediate area. A few scattered showers and storms will develop near and north of the metro late this afternoon and early evening and should remain below severe levels.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, March 21?

Later Wednesday into early Thursday, the surface low drops southeast in tandem with the weakening upper-level trough. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday as these features remain nearby.

Surface instabilities will be higher along the Red River southward across Texas. We’re not expecting severe weather Thursday across northeastern Oklahoma.

Temps Thursday morning will start in the 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s, mostly due to cloud cover. Some areas may locally be cooler through the afternoon due to pockets of rain-cooled air. This system will exit the area later Thursday evening.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Friday, the main upper-level flow impacting the state will be from the northwest as a deep upper-level trough is positioned across Hudson Bay through the Great Lakes.

Another surface cold front is expected to arrive Friday late afternoon with daytime highs reaching the upper 60s before dropping some Friday evening as north winds arrive.

We’ve made some adjustments to the Saturday forecast as most (but not all) data supports another chilly day with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and early evening across far northern OK and southern Kansas.

By the latter half of the weekend, a pattern change occurs and will signal the potential for a stronger system nearing Sunday into Monday. The surface pressure gradient is expected to rapidly strengthen with south winds from 25 to near 40 mph Sunday.

Low and mid-level moisture will rapidly return. This process supports a mention for spotty showers though the day, but the overall coverage and intensity should remain low.

By Sunday afternoon and evening, a strong upper-level trough across the desert southwest will send a strong lobe of energy across the base of the trough and travel up and over the southern to central plains. This will act to increase thunderstorm chances, including some mentions of strong to severe storms.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma next week?

A surface cold front is also expected to develop with this system and slowly move across the area late Sunday night through the first part of Monday.

A surface wave (low pressure area) may also develop Monday morning across southcentral OK. This could act to increase heavy across the southeastern quadrant of the state into northeast TX Monday afternoon.

As the cold front passes the area Monday, colder weather is likely to follow with temps dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s by afternoon with strong north winds.

The main upper-level trough will remain west of the area and brings colder air aloft over the state Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We’ll need to watch for some warp-around moisture during this period as the colder air aloft arrives. Temps Tuesday morning will drop to near freezing with afternoon highs remaining in the mid-50s.

