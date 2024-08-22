1 More Cool Day Before August Heat Returns

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

Thursday morning will bring very pleasant temperatures across most of northern Oklahoma. Some locations along and east of Highway 69 will briefly drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Thursday?

The Tulsa metro will start in the mid-60s. Afternoon highs Thursday will range into the upper 80s in the north and a few lower 90s in the south.

Before the ridge expands eastward, there will remain a small northwest flow pattern early Thursday and Friday morning that may support a few additional showers or storms near the region. These probabilities will remain low.

Friday morning lows will start near 70, and daytime highs will approach the mid-90s with gusty south winds at 10 to 25 mph.

As the ridge strengthens over the state this weekend, hot weather will return. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s, and daytime highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values this weekend will range from 100 to near 105 degrees. Some locations near or west of the area could be included in heat advisories for part of the weekend.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

