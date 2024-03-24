Severe Weather Potential Returns To Green Country On Sunday With Strong Winds

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What are the chances for severe weather in Oklahoma on Sunday, March 24?

Green Country is under a wind advisory until Monday morning.

Storms will fire on the dryline in western Oklahoma Sunday afternoon. They'll move into Green Country around 6 to 7 p.m. Storms will more than likely be severe up to I-35. The strongest storms that move in could remain severe up to about US-75. Our environment should have storms become more elevated but still strong and bring a hail/wind threat.

Sunday night, storms will develop across SC Oklahoma and move up into Green Country, bringing a river of rains and storms that could be heavy through Monday morning.

Stronger dynamic energy will be lifting northeast during this time, but some strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible near or west of Tulsa late Sunday evening.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

As the front clears the area, showers should quickly exit the area Monday morning. The upper air trough continues nearby with colder air aloft moving across the state.

A surface high pressure ridge nearby brings unseasonably cold air with most locations near freezing Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-50s.

The next stronger system will quickly develop by the latter half of next week bringing another mention for strong to severe storms Friday followed by yet another robust cool-down Saturday.

