A Mild Weather Pattern Early This Week

What is the forecast for Monday?

A cold morning brings a pleasant and sunny afternoon with daytime highs in the mid and upper 50s. Southwest winds return today at 7 to 15 mph. Mostly sunny conditions will occur, but a few high or mid-level clouds will briefly appear across the area. The upper air flow remains from the northwest today but will transition from the southwest for the second half of the week.

A developing storm system off the West Coast will eventually be influencing part of our area by late this week but with mostly minor impacts across eastern Oklahoma. No major storm system is expected to influence the eastern part of the state for the next several days.

A developing upper-level low off the West Coast today will be nearing the desert southwest by the middle of the week. This system is likely to develop into a closed low moving across the basin of the desert southwest Thursday and across the western areas of north TX Friday. The trajectory of the system should take the storm into the southern part of southeast TX or southwestern Louisiana Saturday night.

As this low nears the southern plains, precipitation will be more likely across the panhandle region and across some parts of western Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll more than likely remain dry for the entire late week period across northeastern OK, but we’ll include a slight chance for a few showers Friday and late Friday night with slightly higher chances across the southern third of the state.

Temperatures this week will remain slightly above seasonal averages with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s through the week. Morning lows are quite cold this morning with a mixture of 20s and 30s. Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with increasing clouds midday to Tuesday afternoon. The remainder of the week will feature temps mostly in the mid-30s for morning temps and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s with some clouds. The weekend will bring morning lows in the mid-30s with Saturdays highs in the lower to mid-50s and Sunday near 60.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

