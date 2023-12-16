Chilly Weekend For Northeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for this weekend?

After a wet and chilly Friday, Saturday brings highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday will keep our afternoon highs in the lower 50s and then into the mid and upper 50s on Sunday with more sunshine.

Sunday evening, a cold front will move across the area, with gusty north winds developing during the overnight period.

What about next week?

This will bring a cool-down Monday with another surge of cooler and drier air continuing into early Tuesday morning before another warming trend arrives.

The middle of next week supports above normal temperatures, mostly in the 60s, before another stronger-looking trough approaches from the southwest, bringing rain and thunderstorm chances into the southern and central plains. This system has the potential for wet weather from Friday through part of next weekend before a front arrives around Christmas Day.

Monday morning starts with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, followed by highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be in the mid-20s for morning lows and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday and Thursday feature a sun and cloud mix with afternoon highs in the lower 60s along gusty south winds.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

------------