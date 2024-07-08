Tropical Moisture Impacts Southeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Early Monday morning, a few scattered showers and storms are expected near a weak mid-level front draped across part of NE OK. Most of this activity should dissipate during the early morning hours.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday night, rain will begin to move into parts of the eastern sections of the state, influenced by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. This will result in temperatures staying below average on Tuesday, followed by a return of above average temperatures this weekend with increasing heat index values.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

A mid-level front located near and south of the metro area will bring scattered showers and storms for the next few hours, with no severe weather expected. A weak MCV may also be located across part of southcentral Oklahoma.

Hurricane Beryl, making landfall along the Texas coast, will move northeast early Monday morning. Its remnant low will move into part of the ArkLaTex region by tonight, accelerating into central Arkansas by Tuesday morning. Moisture from this system will impact southeastern to east-central Oklahoma as it approaches. While the metro will stay on the northwest side of the system, we may still experience a few bands of scattered storms Monday afternoon and early evening.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of southeastern and far east-central Oklahoma into western Arkansas from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with 2 to 3 inches of rain likely with some localized amounts from 4 to 6 inches. The path of the remnant low may shift, potentially altering some of the rainfall projections. The Tulsa metro is not included in the flood watch.

After the system departs Tuesday morning to afternoon, the chance of precipitation will diminish. Mid-level ridging will return from the west, and afternoon temperatures are expected to rise into the lower to mid-90s later this week and into the weekend, with heat index values possibly reaching or exceeding 100 degrees by the weekend.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold