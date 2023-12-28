Cold, Blustery Weather This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

The main weather feature remains the mid-level cyclone positioned across the central plains. This feature will wobble southeast today and remain close enough to bring another lobe of energy across part of the area today and tomorrow resulting in some very low-end chances of sprinkles or snow flurries. No measurable precipitation is expected. Blustery northwest winds arrive today at speeds from 15 to 25 mph along with mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky and cold conditions across the northern sections and some sunshine across southeastern Oklahoma.

As the upper-level system moves more eastward Thursday night, the influence will wane over the state with decreasing clouds and afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s Friday and lower to mid-50s Saturday. Another developing wave brings a cold front across the state Sunday with north winds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. New Years Eve activities will be chilly but dry with New Year's Day weather supporting highs near 40. The overall pattern should bring another system near or south of the area by the middle of next week.

The moisture content in the atmosphere remains rather sparse. But the force from the upper-level system is sufficient to bring a few areas of sprinkles or snow showers across the area early this morning across the far northeastern third of the state and into northwestern Arkansas. Later today into the afternoon, some scattered sprinkles and flurries will be likely across the far east-central part of the state extending into NW Arkansas and southern Missouri that will extend overnight into early Thursday morning. A minor dusting is possible across NW Arkansas into southern Missouri.

Later tonight into Thursday midday, another disturbance is likely to pivot on the west side of the upper level low, moving from the north to south across central Kansas into north central Oklahoma. A mesoscale area of light snow showers will be likely with this feature early Thursday morning west of the I-35 corridor, mostly across northwestern Oklahoma. No measurable precipitation is expected. Temps Thursday will be chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s and daytime highs in the upper 30s west and lower 40s east. North winds will remain at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday through the weekend features improving sky cover with above normal highs.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------