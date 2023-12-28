A Chilly End To 2023 For Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Thursday?

Chilly weather has settled into Green Country since we wrapped up the Christmas holiday, and we’re planning on more of that as we head toward the new year!

Temperatures will once again struggle to warm up much today as nagging clouds push back into the area. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 40s in most areas, and some cloudier spots could be chillier than that. Some isolated pockets of very light precipitation are possible, particularly east of the Tulsa metro. This could be a light wintry mix at times, but no accumulation is expected.

A very stubborn upper level low pressure system has been influencing our weather most of this week, and that system will finally start to move further away from us on Friday. That should start to allow a better shot at sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday should be the best day of the holiday weekend with a southerly breeze and highs returning to the 50s!

If you’re making plans for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, plan for a cold holiday. Another cold front will drop south into eastern Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve Sunday. High temperatures around Tulsa will likely struggle to climb out of the 40s on New Year’s Eve before the front moves in, with temperatures start to drop late in the day. By New Year’s night, we’ll likely be below freezing with strong north winds. By New Year’s Day morning, wind chills in the teens and even single digits will be possible!

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

