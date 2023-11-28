Cold Start To Tuesday; Tracking A Thursday Storm System

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Tuesday?

Another cold start will remain Tuesday morning with most locations in the 20s, but afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny sky and a return to southerly winds by midday to afternoon. Wednesday features lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the lower 60s before our next storm system brings additional rain and thunder chances into the state.

A stout looking upper-level system will draw near to the southern plains Wednesday night into Thursday bringing out the next chance for showers and storms to the area. A few showers may develop during the day Thursday, but higher chances are likely late Thursday night into early Friday morning. As the upper-level trough arrives from the west, a surface low is likely to develop across the state with gusty south winds Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Low level moisture will attempt to surge northward into the developing system, but the deeper moisture will more than likely remain south of our immediate area.

This means the threat for any strong to severe storms will be confined to far southeastern OK and northeast TX. As the trough moves east and the surface low ejects out of the state, some showers may persist early Friday morning for a few hours before exiting the state. No major cool-down is expected. Another long-wave trough may also approach the state this weekend with some additional shower chances Sunday. Data remains inconsistent and we’ll keep the weekend dry for this forecast cycle. Temps will be near normal for the weekend.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

