A Frigid Start Before A Slow And Steady Late Week Warm-Up

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Wednesday?

The coldest air of the season to date is occurring early this morning as a surface ridge of high pressure settles near and west of the area. Clear sky, light winds, and dry air will allow temps to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s with frost likely in many locations. Some locations, including the Tulsa metro, will be setting new, daily record low temperatures.

As the surface ridge slides east later today, south winds return and will signal a slow but steady warming trend into the weekend. We'll see highs this afternoon in the lower 50s, the lower 60s Thursday, and the upper 60s Friday. Weekend lows will be in the lower 50s with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid-70s.

Gusty south winds will be a common feature for the remainder of the week into the weekend before our next upper-level wave moves across the central plains early next week. This will bring a weak cold front across the area with some low-end showers and storm probabilities. Some data suggest the first window will be later Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, but a better scenario suggests a boundary will move across the area late Monday.

We’ll have a low-end mention for a stray shower across extreme northeastern OK late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A slightly better chance for a a few showers or storms will be Monday into early Tuesday morning, mostly across the far eastern sections of the state. The air mass behind this departing system will not be arctic. Therefore, the temps behind the frontal intrusion will be relatively mild and only dropping into the 60s for daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Friday Night Football:

Kick-off temps will be near 59 with south winds at 15 to 20 mph. End of game weather supports temperatures dropping into the lower to mid-50s with a steady south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Bedlam:

The Sooners travel to Stillwater for what may be the last Bedlam for a while against the Cowboys. Tailgating supports temps in the mid to upper 50s with gusty southwest winds. The 2:30 pm kick-0ff will expect temps near 69 with a high in Stillwater in the lower 70s with gusty southwest winds.

University of Tulsa:

The university of Charlotte travels to Tulsa for a 3pm contest this Saturday. Pregame will be in the upper 50s with gusty south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Kick-off temps near 72 with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

