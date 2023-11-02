A Slow And Steady Warming Trend Into The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Thursday?

Gusty south winds return today from 15 to 30 mph will remain Friday as our next weak disturbance approaches the area. We’ll continue with mostly sunny skies for the next few days before a mixture of sun and clouds arrive for the weekend.

The trends continue to support slowly increasing temperatures through the end of the week, eventually bringing daytime highs into the lower 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. A weak storm system will brush the area Sunday into early next week that will offer another weak frontal passage around Monday but will little impact. Low level moisture will be increasing but will remain relatively thin. Nonetheless, a few showers or rumbles of thunder may be possible, but mostly across western Arkansas.

The initial front should stall or become diffuse with no major airmass change for Monday. Another disturbance arrives Tuesday evening and should finally bring the front southward across the area around Wednesday of next week. This will bring a chance for a few showers or storms followed by a modest cool-down with highs dropping into the 60s. Until then, afternoon highs will remain above seasonal averages this weekend into early next week.

Friday Night Football:

Kick-off temps will be near 59 with south winds at 15 to 20 mph. End of game weather supports temperatures dropping into the lower to mid-50s with a steady south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Bedlam:

The Sooners travel to Stillwater for what may be the last Bedlam for a while against the Cowboys. Tailgating supports temps in the mid to upper 50s with gusty southwest winds. The 2:30 pm kick-0ff will expect temps near 69 with a high in Stillwater in the lower 70s with gusty southwest winds.

University of Tulsa:

The university of Charlotte travels to Tulsa for a 3pm contest this Saturday. Pregame will be in the upper 50s with gusty south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Kick-off temps near 72 with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

