Springlike Temperatures Return To Green Country This Week

Sunday starts out chilly, but we are only expecting it to get warmer from here this week. By Wednesday, we should reach highs in the late 70s.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Another hard freeze is likely Sunday morning for most locations in the mid to upper 20s before southwest surface winds return with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A warming trend is expected for most of next week with daytime highs reaching the 60s on Monday, and the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Are there rain chances expected for Oklahoma?

A strong mid-level area of vorticity will move across northern OK on Monday and may result in a scattered shower or storm, but most data remain void of any precipitation output with this disturbance.

I’ll more than likely keep at least a 10% pop for Monday for this forecast cycle.

Another wave will move across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will more than likely trigger a few thunderstorms across parts of northern Ok and southern Kansas.

A minor cool-down is likely to follow the Thursday morning system.

