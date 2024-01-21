Winter Storm Watch In Effect For 11 Counties; Frigid Weekend Ahead

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Winter Storm Watch

The following counties are under a winter storm watch until 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22:

Okfuskee Okmulgee Cherokee Muskogee McIntosh Pittsburg Haskell Latimer Le Flore

Adair County and Sequoyah County are under a winter storm watch until 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Saturday afternoon highs will reach the mid-20s with sunshine and a lighter northeast wind.

The upper air pattern begins to change Sunday, but cold weather is expected to remain for most of the area. Sunday morning temperatures will start in the middle teens, with daytime highs in the mid-30s. Strong southeast winds will develop at 15 to near 30 mph by midday and afternoon.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Monday, January 22?

Late Sunday night and early Monday morning, a disturbance will approach from the southwest, bringing rain up and over the cold shallow air at the surface. Temperatures during this period are expected to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A small window will exist for rain to freeze on contact with elevated surfaces late Sunday night into the first part of Monday before temperatures begin to move above freezing by midday and afternoon.

What will road conditions be like in Oklahoma on Monday, January 22?

Due to antecedent cold conditions in place this past week, ground temperatures will be more conducive to allowing some rain freezing on contact. While this window of opportunity will not last long, some impact on travel will be possible in some locations late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The exact impact of this system will continue to have several variables that may not be resolved until the event begins. If the precipitation remains sparse and relatively light at the start, the potential for possibly higher impacts will occur on roadways and elevated surfaces.

If precipitation begins as moderate to even some heavy rainfall as suggested by some models, the threat will be closer to zero.

Based on pattern recognition and experience, some icing is likely with this event early Monday morning. Our friends at the National Weather Service may issue some winter weather advisories for this system by Sunday.

By Monday afternoon, most locations will be a few degrees above freezing with gusty south winds.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, January 23?

A few leftover showers will be nearby early Tuesday morning with lows in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 40s with northeast winds from 10 to 15 mph.

Are there more storms forecasted for Oklahoma next week?

Another wave brings some additional showers across the area Wednesday morning and again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Morning lows are projected into the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

