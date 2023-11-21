North Winds Bring In Blustery Weather

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Monday?

Wet weather is in the cards for our Monday across Green Country.

As that low pressure system slides further east Monday night, conditions across Green Country will turn quite blustery as north winds crank up. Gusts over 30 miles per hour are expected from Monday night into Tuesday morning, with temperatures struggling to climb above the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, all eyes are on that Thanksgiving weather for later this week! If you’re staying home here in Green Country, temperatures for Thanksgiving are lining up to be pretty close to normal for this time of year. That would bring us lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s for Thanksgiving. We’ll be monitoring a very slight chance of rain by late in the day Thanksgiving, but right now that doesn’t appear to be something that would ruin any outdoor plans for the holiday! Just beyond Thanksgiving, another cold front is looming that could bring some much colder air plunging south for the weekend.

If you’re traveling later this week, there is the potential for some messy weather Wednesday morning across the northeast United States. But outside of that, the weather doesn’t look like it should cause major headaches on Wednesday at most of the major airport hubs across the country. Thanksgiving Thursday could bring some wet and stormy weather to the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts and some snow to the northern Rockies, but other than that the rest of the country should be in pretty good shape for Thanksgiving travel conditions. We’ll keep you updated!

I hope you have a wonderful Monday, Green Country! You can follow me on X at @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------