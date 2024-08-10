Cooler Conditions Bringing Rain Chances This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

The weather pattern has shifted, ushering in cooler and more active conditions across Oklahoma for the coming days.

What is the weather like this weekend?

A succession of waves will bring showers and thunderstorms to parts of the eastern third of the state this weekend and into early next week, primarily during the late-night to midday hours.

Although the upper airflow will increase this weekend, the likelihood of strong or severe storms remains relatively low. However, some areas may experience locally intense downpours and gusty winds.

This weekend's temperatures will be closely linked to the extent of rain-cooled air and the cloud cover. Saturday is expected to be the coolest day with high temperatures ranging from the lower to mid-70s. Sunday morning will begin with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, followed by another series of showers and storms during the early part of the day.

This activity is expected to clear or most east by midday, leading to high temperatures in the lower 80s with south winds.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is forecasted to shift eastward next week which eventually disrupts the northwest flow and brings heat and humidity back to advisory levels by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before the ridge expands, there is still a chance for another storm complex to affect the far northeastern part of the state from Sunday night into early Monday morning, and possibly once more between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold