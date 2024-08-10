Cooler Conditions Bringing Rain Chances This Weekend

Friday, August 9th 2024, 10:48 pm
The weather pattern has shifted, ushering in cooler and more active conditions across Oklahoma for the coming days.
A succession of waves will bring showers and thunderstorms to parts of the eastern third of the state this weekend and into early next week, primarily during the late-night to midday hours.
Although the upper airflow will increase this weekend, the likelihood of strong or severe storms remains relatively low. However, some areas may experience locally intense downpours and gusty winds.
This weekend's temperatures will be closely linked to the extent of rain-cooled air and the cloud cover. Saturday is expected to be the coolest day with high temperatures ranging from the lower to mid-70s. Sunday morning will begin with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, followed by another series of showers and storms during the early part of the day.
This activity is expected to clear or most east by midday, leading to high temperatures in the lower 80s with south winds.
The mid-level ridge of high pressure is forecasted to shift eastward next week which eventually disrupts the northwest flow and brings heat and humidity back to advisory levels by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Before the ridge expands, there is still a chance for another storm complex to affect the far northeastern part of the state from Sunday night into early Monday morning, and possibly once more between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
August 9th, 2024
August 9th, 2024
August 9th, 2024
August 9th, 2024
August 9th, 2024
August 9th, 2024