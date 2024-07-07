Cloudy With Storms, Temperatures Rising This Week In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Sunday will be a cloudy and damp day throughout the Tulsa metro, as storms and showers are expected to move in bringing moderate to heavy thunderstorms and moderate rain showers.

The highs for Sunday will be a little cooler than last weekend with temperatures staying in the high 80s and cooling throughout the day and the lows peaking in the low 70s.

Wind speeds for Sunday will carry winds of 7 mph throughout Green Country as smaller gusts of wind will move through the Tulsa metro at speeds of 16 mph.

Storms and showers are probable throughout most of the day on Sunday as isolated thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall will start moving through the Tulsa metro on Sunday afternoon.

What will the weather look like for Monday?

Monday will be another cloudy and rainy day, with more chances of storms and rainfall with temperatures beginning to rise going further into the week.

The highs for Monday are expected to reach the low to mid 80s, giving a little bit of relief before the heat picks back up, with the lows staying at in the cool mid to high 60s.

Storms are again possible for Monday with isolated thunderstorms and showers moving into Green Country later Monday afternoon going into the evening. Though the chances are not as high as Sunday, the storms moving in throughout Monday are still expected to bring smaller wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and moderate to severe thunderstorms.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.

